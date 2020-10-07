Hurricane Delta headed for Louisiana, plus slight warmer in the ArkLaTex

Happy Wednesday everyone! Grab the coat this morning and maybe crank on the heat in the car, it’s going to be another chilly morning!
Wednesday: not much will change today from yesterday. Morning temperatures will start slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow are expected to be even warmer with highs in the mid 50s under a very sunny sky. The good news is that even as we warm up, humidity stays down.
Thursday: A partly cloudy day with a 20% chance of rain mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. due to Hurricane Delta.
Friday: With the current path of Delta, this may provide heavy rainfall at times for northwest Louisiana. Temperatures will depend on cloud cover and rain from the storm but in areas where there is more rain highs will likely only reach the mid to upper 70s with other areas in the 80s.
Saturday rain chances are fairly likely due to Delta moving inland. Northeast Louisiana will see more rain than western areas.
TROPICS: Hurricane Delta is now down to a category 3 storm with winds at 120mph. It’ll move over the Yucatan Peninsula later today and may slightly weaken, but re-intensify once in the Gulf. Landfall right now looks possible Friday evening as a major hurricane with winds possibly sustained at 125mph. The latest trends show a more westward shift. This could bring more heavy rain to the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day
Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.