East Texas woman experiencing severe, long-term effects following COVID-19 diagnosis

“I had to tell my mom goodbye, tell my family goodbye while they put me on the ventilator,” Kemp said. She says her breathing troubles subsided and she was taken off the ventilator, but her condition was still far from better. She’s undergone plasmapheresis ─ the removal of the plasma portion of the blood where the antibodies are located. She’s also undergoing Rituximab infusions, often used to treat some forms of cancer and help the immune system.