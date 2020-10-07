East Texas guitarist discusses influence of rock legend Eddie Van Halen

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The world of rock music got some sad news today with the announcement that Eddie Van Halen had died.
KLTV 7 spoke with a Longview guitarist about how he feels Van Halen influenced generations of guitar players.
Mundt Music in Longview has a thing for musicians. They are clients, and they are employees. Joe Rodriguez has worked there since 1999, and he’s also done a guitar performance or two over the years. He was and is a fan of Eddie Van Halen.
“Personally, I thought Eddie is the Hendrix of the 80s when I grew up playing guitar," Rodriguez said. “Hendrix' life was short-lived, but at least Eddie got to live longer. To me it’s a parallel; what would it have been like if Hendrix would have lived longer? To me that’s Eddie.”
Rodriguez said he always looked up to Van Halen.
“I think Eddie contributed more to modern rock guitar playing than anybody else did,” Rodriguez said.
Van Halen had his own line of musical products, some of which Mundt carries.
“It still sells very well. It’s world-renowned; known everywhere; preferred by pro players and beginners alike,” Rodriguez said.
Mundt has EVH amps, but not EVH Guitars at the moment.
“All his life’s culmination, his work his sounds, his tones captured in all those items,” Rodriguez said. “Just listening to some of those old tunes just takes you back. Brings you back to where you were, what you were doing at those times."
Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer, according to his son. He was 65 years old.
For Rodriguez, Eddie Van Halen may be gone, but his unique sound will live on. Rodriguez said every time he plays by tapping on the guitar frets he thinks of the style of Eddie Van Halen.
“Probably safe to say that almost every guitar player that knows him has attempted to at least emulate some part of his playing at one point in time or another,” Rodriguez said. “Eddie’s the king. Still is. Always will be.”
