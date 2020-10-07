Damage to Downtown Shreveport fountain; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have surveillance footage of two men causing damage to a fountain in Downtown Shreveport in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 27.
One man is seen pouring detergent solution into the fountain. The other man is seen stripping down before jumping into the fountain which caused damage.
Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
