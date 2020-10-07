Caddo commissioner proposes $75,000 to fight crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Between Stop the Violence rallies and federal initiatives, community members and leaders are taking action against the violent crime in Shreveport.
On Thursday, the Caddo Parish Commission will vote on a proposal to allocate $75,000 toward community resources and police training, with the hopes of reducing crime.
“Because it’s a pilot program, we are placing three safehouses in neighborhoods designated as high-crime areas,” said Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, of district 6.
He is proposing the legislation which would create a partnership between the parish and the Shreveport Police Department. According to the proposal, the commission would allocate $25,000 to safe houses and $50,000 to crisis intervention and procedural justice training.
“This focuses on the way police and other legal authorities interact with the public. It promotes a positive organization chain within the police department and it poses a better relationship between the public and the police department," said Cawthorne.
This pilot program is based on the 21st Century Policing Task Force recommended by the Obama administration in 2014.
Cawthorne said the $75,000 will not be enough to stop the violence, but he said it’s a start. He added the program would help build trust and mend the public’s view of police. He said he also wants police interactions with the public to change.
He said he is optimistic the proposal will pass and hopes to get the program started by the end of the year.
