BPCC Nursing program celebrates 100% pass rate for NCLEX

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - For the first time the Bossier Parish Community College Nursing students are celebrating a 100% pass rate for a vital exam.
The National Council Licensure Examination, commonly known as the NCLEX is a grueling exam to test the competency of nursing students. All nursing students must pass this national test in order to become practicing nurses.
It takes months to prepare for the NCLEX, but COVID-19 added another layer of challenges.
The students who usually complete their clinical hours in a hospital setting with real patients had to shift gears and work in a simulator because of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.