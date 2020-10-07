Bossier water tower nominated for Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City water tower got a red, white, and blue facelift this year.
The new design and fresh coat of paint have landed it a nomination for Tank of the Year by Tnemec Company, Inc.
The tank is the talk of the town and social media with its hometown spirit. It features designs of American flags and sports a B-52 on the top.
You can vote here for your favorite tank.
Bossier City’s water tank is currently in the top five based on votes.
