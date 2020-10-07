Bossier water tower nominated for Tank of the Year

Bossier City repainted water tank. (Source: City of Bossier)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | October 7, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 1:29 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City water tower got a red, white, and blue facelift this year.

The new design and fresh coat of paint have landed it a nomination for Tank of the Year by Tnemec Company, Inc.

Bossier City water tank. (Source: City of Bossier)

The tank is the talk of the town and social media with its hometown spirit. It features designs of American flags and sports a B-52 on the top.

You can vote here for your favorite tank.

Bossier City’s water tank is currently in the top five based on votes.

