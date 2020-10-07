9 arrested in Bossier for undercover prostitution sting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, nine people in an undercover prostitution sting operation were arrested at a Bossier City hotel on Oct. 1.
The Bossier Sheriff - Police Narcotics/ Vice Task Force arrested the individuals, charging five with pandering and promoting prostitution, and the other four with prostitution.
Arrested for pandering and promoting prostitution:
- Kelvin Gipson, 39, of Minden
- Jennifer LaVleu, 36, of Gainsville, Texas
- Philip Wilcox, 46, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona
- Christopher Williams, 36, of the 200 block of Ford Road in Plain Dealing
- Robby Montgomery, 36, of Mansfield, Texas
Arrested for prostitution:
- Marzahn Crawford, 35, of the 40 block of Southgate Dr. in Bossier City
- Felicia Bruzzo, 34, of the 2800 block of Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City
- Kelly McCullar, 42, of Ada, Oklahoma
- Hadija Mbewa, 27, of North Hollywood, California
This operation was conducted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
