ArkLaTex fraternities and sororities present check to evacuee fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Pan-Hellenic Council presented a $500 check to the Light Christian Church Lake Charles Evacuees Emergency Fund.
The fund has been a lifesaver for many evacuees temporarily living in Shreveport-Bossier hotels since Hurricane Laura.
Rev. Terrance Trammell and his wife Laura started the fund after an unlikely encounter at the Hilton Graden Inn in Shreveport. The couple happened to check into the hotel after their lights went out during the storm.
After seeing the evacuees struggle to find even the necessities, the Trammells started the fund. They have since been able to purchase clothing, toiletries, prescriptions, haircuts, and more.
Just two weeks ago the members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Upsilon Lambda chapter presented a $500 check to the Trammels. They also challenged others to do the same.
Donations are accepted at Light Christian Church in Greenwood, Louisiana by calling (318) 938-5240.
