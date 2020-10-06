SPD: Three men found dead in Allendale neighborhood; all shot in head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The bodies of three men were found in a yard in Shreveport on Tuesday morning.
Officers got the call just after midnight to the 1500 block of Garden Street in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.
According to Shreveport police, all three of the men were shot in the head.
No arrests have been made. Police say there are no witnesses at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.