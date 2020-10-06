SPD: Three men found dead in Allendale neighborhood; all shot in head

SPD: Three men found dead in Allendale neighborhood; all shot in head
Officers got the call just after midnight to the 1500 block of Garden Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood regarding a shots fired call. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | October 6, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 4:57 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The bodies of three men were found in a yard in Shreveport on Tuesday morning.

CLICK or TAP HERE to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Officers got the call just after midnight to the 1500 block of Garden Street in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police, all three of the men were shot in the head.

No arrests have been made. Police say there are no witnesses at this time.

#BREAKING 3 men in Shreveport are dead this morning after a shooting in the Allendale neighborhood. Police discovered...

Posted by Christian Piekos KSLA on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.