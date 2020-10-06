Shreveport to temporarily stop curbside recycling services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will be temporarily suspending curbside recycling services for residents starting Sunday, Oct. 10.
The City’s contract with the company who collects the curbside recyclables, Republic Services, is scheduled to end Friday, Oct. 9.
Along with the ending contract, Pratt Industries, the company that recycles the materials, announced their single-stream recycling facility would also be closing Oct. 9. The last day for employees at the recycling facility is Oct. 19.
The City is in the process of requesting proposals for collection and disposal of recyclables. The Recycle RFP began advertising last month, with the deadline for submission at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13th .
“We are hopeful that we will find a vendor based upon the RFP. Otherwise, recyclables will be sent to Woolworth Road Landfill until we acquire another contract,” said CAO Henry Whitehorn, in a news release. “While working to secure a new recycler, the Public Works Solid Waste Department will collect the recyclable materials as trash.”
"We are asking everyone to place all of their waste in the green trash cans until a new contract is in place,” said Gary Norman, Public Works Director, in a news release. “This will help Solid Waste be more efficient in collecting the trash.”
The $2.50 recycling fee will be suspended after recycling services stop. Customers with questions regarding recycling are urged to call (318) 673-5510.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.