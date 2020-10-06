Jory Worthen captured in California; accused of killing girlfriend, her son

BURBANK, Ca. (KSLA) - More than a year on the run, authorities have confirmed that Jory John Worthen was arrested on Monday afternoon.
Worthen is accused of killing his girlfriend Alyssa Renèe Cannon, 20 a Bossier native, and her 4-year-old son, Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, in Camden, Arkansas in 2019. Their bodies were found at her home on Ronald Drive.
He was added to the U.S. Marshal’s Top-15-Most-Wanted list in July.
Worthen is being held in California and will be extradited back to Arkansas.
This is a developing story.
