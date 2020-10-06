Jory Worthen captured in California; accused of killing girlfriend, her son

By Alex Onken | October 6, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 6:40 AM

BURBANK, Ca. (KSLA) - More than a year on the run, authorities have confirmed that Jory John Worthen was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Worthen is accused of killing his girlfriend Alyssa Renèe Cannon, 20 a Bossier native, and her 4-year-old son, Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, in Camden, Arkansas in 2019. Their bodies were found at her home on Ronald Drive.

The bodies of 20-year-old Bossier City, La., native Alyssa Renee’ Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, were discovered June 25 in her home on Ronald Drive in Camden, Ark. [Source: Camden, Ark., Police Department]
He was added to the U.S. Marshal’s Top-15-Most-Wanted list in July.

Worthen is being held in California and will be extradited back to Arkansas.

