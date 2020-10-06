First Alert! Hurricane Delta expected to bring some impacts to the ArkLaTex Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hurricane Delta became a powerful Category 4 storm on Tuesday in the Caribbean. The hurricane will track into the Gulf Wednesday and is expected to be at Category 2 or 3 strength still when it reaches the Louisiana coast on Friday. The final track will determine exactly what we’ll see here in the ArkLaTex, but at the very least we’ll pick up some rain from Delta.
LATEST INTENSITY AND FORECAST TRACK
As of the 7pm Tuesday update Hurricane Delta has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The storm is tracking toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico with a direct hit expected on the resort cities of Cozumel and Cancun as nearly a Category 5 storm Tuesday night.
Delta will weaken slightly over the land. The latest forecast brings it down to a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds on Wednesday over the southern Gulf of Mexico. As it moves through the Gulf though it’s expected to intensify again and could become a Category 4 storm again on Thursday with winds of 130 mph.
Delta may begin to weaken again as it nears Louisiana Friday, but it still expected to be a large and powerful storm. Rapid weakening is likely as it moves inland and it’s expected to be below hurricane strength by Saturday afternoon.
The track into Louisiana will depend on when and where the storm begins to turn the north. The ‘cone of uncertainty’ stretches from as far west as the Houston/Galveston area, which would also bring the center through the ArkLaTex. to as far east as the Louisiana/Mississippi border. Most of the computer models though are projecting a track right the the middle of state arriving at the coast near Morgan City and then heading into Mississippi by Saturday afternoon.
IMPACTS FOR THE ARKLATEX
The exact track of Delta will ultimately determine exactly what impacts we’ll see here in the ArkLaTex. As long as the track stays to our east, impacts will be minimal. A shift farther to the west would bring higher impacts to the area, including higher rain totals, increased risk of flooding and strong wind gusts.
Rain appears to be the great impact, but perhaps not enough to cause any significant flooding issues. Winds may pick up to around 25-35 mph in some areas closest to the where the center passes by, but those wouldn’t be strong enough to cause any significant damage. The track right now is not a favorable one that would produce tornadoes in our area.
Our first showers are possible starting Thursday with more widespread showers and storms arriving on Friday. Steady rain is possible across portions of NW Louisiana Friday night into Saturday morning, closest to where the center of Delta tracks. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the rain with Futuretrack:
Rain won’t be equally spread out across the area based on the current track. The heaviest totals will lie across the southern and eastern ArkLaTex where 2-4″ is possible. Rain amounts taper off to an inch or less across the north and west.
