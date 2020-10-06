Eyes on the Tropic, sunny and dry in the ArkLaTex

Good Tuesday morning everyone! Weather stays for today, but you will notice the chill in the air!
Today: as you head out the door temperatures will be in the 50s this morning thanks to clear skies and radiational cooling. Have the jacket as you take on another work day and as the kids are waiting for the school bus. By the afternoon, the jacket won’t be as necessary as we warm into the low 70s under sunny skies. Winds today are mainly out of the north east around 5mph. Highs today will be a little warmer in the low 80s.
Tonight, temperatures back down to the 70s under clear skies.
Wednesday: not much will change heading into tomorrow. Morning temperatures will start slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow are expected to be even warmer with highs in the mid 50s under a very sunny sky. The good news is that even as we warm up, humidity stays down.
Thursday: A partly cloudy day with a 20% chance of rain mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. due to Hurricane Delta.
Friday: With the current path of Delta, this may provide heavy rainfall at times for northwest Louisiana. Temperatures will depend on cloud cover and rain from the storm but in areas where there is more rain highs will likely only reach the mid to upper 70s with other areas in the 80s.
Weekend looks good and dry.
TROPICS: Gamma is done and gone basically as it breaks down over the Yucatan peninsula. Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly strengthen. Latest forecast update calls for Delta to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, but by the time it reaches landfall, it should weaken to a Cat 2 hurricane. Landfall is still expected along the southeastern Louisiana coastline.
Have a great day
Meteorologist Jessica Moore
