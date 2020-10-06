Bossier Parish hosts National Night Out

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Throughout the ArkLaTex, many counties and parishes made the decision to cancel the annual National Night Out.
However, with some modifications, Bossier Parish still found a way to make it happen Tuesday night.
“The folks who host these National Night Out events are superstars, because they’re saying ‘Come to our neighborhood, we want to get to know our law enforcement, and even firefighters and EMS folks better, but we also want to get to know our neighbors better,’” said Lt. Bill Davis, public information officer for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
National Night Out is an annual campaign meant to build relationships between law enforcement and the community. Normally, it is celebrated on the first Tuesday of August, but was postponed to Oct. 6 this year. Texas is typically one of the only states to hold National Night Out in October.
“I think if we had more of these nights out and more communities did it, there’d be less violence and less friction between neighbors,” said David Linton, who has hosted and attended National Night Out events.
He said the turnout was smaller this year than in past years due to COVID-19.
“Some of them stayed in, especially the older folks,” Linton said.
Lt. Davis said the parish generally holds about 23 events for National Night Out. However, there were only 7 on Tuesday night.
“[The neighbors] do this themselves; we’re their ‘guests,' if you will,” Davis said. "About a third of our folks said, ‘You know what, we’d like to throw a block party.'”
Lt. Davis said all the events were held outdoors, and he encouraged the deputies to maintain social distancing and wear masks when in close proximity of others.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.