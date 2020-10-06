All eyes on Hurricane Delta as rain chances get set to increase

(KSLA) - Hurricane Delta has quickly strengthened up to a major hurricane and is still heading towards Louisiana. As it does, our rain chances will be increasing due to the storm.
This evening will be beautiful with no clouds around. So, it will be dry with no rain. Temperatures will be comfy as they fall from the 70s to the 60s. It should be a nice evening for outdoor activities.
Tonight, the temperatures will cool down once again. It will be a little chilly as we start the day on Wednesday. Looks for the lows to be in the lower to mid 50s. It will also be nice and clear with no rain overnight.
Wednesday will be our last great day before the weather conditions worsen. So, enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow! There should not be many clouds and I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s, but the humidity will remain low, so it will not be too bad.
Thursday will have increasing clouds. So, the day may start out nice, but will not be as pretty by the end of the day. There may also be a quick shower in a few areas by the evening. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 80s.
Friday is when we will see the biggest impacts from Hurricane Delta. The rain chances will be at their highest as we get some of the outer rain bands. Those could bring heavy rain. Especially depending on how close Delta gets to the ArkLaTex, that will determine how much rain we see. Either way, I would have your umbrella with you Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the rain and will top out in the 70s.
Saturday may also have some shower activity. Especially in the morning, but even in the afternoon I cannot rule out some rain. I have those rain chances at 40% for the day. They will be scattered but could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Finally by Sunday the weather will be improving. There might be a quick shower in the morning but the sunshine should be back in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to being warm in the mid 80s.
More on Hurricane Delta as it moves out of the Caribbean and into the gulf. The rapid intensification has taken place making the hurricane a category 4, but it is still expected to make landfall as a 2 or 3. If we’re lucky, it will weaken enough to a category 1. Southeastern Louisiana is still the target by Friday evening or Friday night.
Have a great week everyone, and keep staying up to date with the First Alert Weather Team!
