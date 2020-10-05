Tyler-based FIRST iZ gets international attention by winning 2nd place in XCELLENCE Awards

The product submitted for the contest was FIRST PortTM, a rugged, weather-protected, remotely operated “smart” enclosure, which offers the ability to provide autonomous deployment, data gathering, and secure storage of a small unmanned aerial vehicle (sUAV), or drone. The port employs sensors which can assess the health and welfare of its airframe, coordinates precise launch and landing, and offers a patent-pending contact charging solution between missions. The port is drone agnostic, able to accommodate many current and future sUAV designs. This port/drone solution can be utilized in a number of industries, including emergency response. UAVs are charged, monitored, and kept protected in strategic locations around the service area (police station, fire station, 911 center), then deployed remotely by dispatchers, sending visuals and detecting hazardous gases from the incident scene before the arrival of first responders.