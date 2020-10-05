1 saved, 1 arrested in human trafficking investigation

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A female who was bruised and had branding tattoos was rescued during a human trafficking investigation, Bossier Parish authorities say.
That inquiry also led to the arrest of Dallas area man on a number of charges just before noon Monday.
Members of the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force determined that 31-year-old Ray Charles Samuels Jr. was trafficking the female at a Bossier hotel, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Besides showing signs of human trafficking, the female eventually admitted to undercover agents that she had not been free to leave on her own.
Representatives of Purchased – NOT FOR SALE offered aid to her. The local organization gives “rescue, relationship, recovery and resources to women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.”
And Samuels was booked on one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, money laundering, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstasy and possession of a firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Undercover agents found the drugs and a loaded pistol when they found Samuels hiding in his vehicle in the hotel parking lot, authorities report. And he’s accused of resisting arrest when they took him into custody.
