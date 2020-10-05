Quiet start to the week with our eyes on the tropics

(KSLA) - The weather here locally will be nice and quiet for a few days. Sunshine will be around with warm temperatures. The tropics are back to active and will send another storm to the gulf this week.
Good Monday morning! The weather today will be very nice! In fact, today will have the nicest weather all week. The sunshine will be out with limited clouds and no rain. Temperatures are starting off a little cool, but will gradually increase up to the mid 70s. You may need as jacket as you head out the door, but you should not need it for long. Try to get out and enjoy the day!
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be nice and sunny with no rain around. The clouds will remain very limited as well. The only bad news is that the temperatures will be back to the lower to mid 80s. So, it will be a little warm. The humidity will slowly increase but will be considered low for now.
Thursday, I have included a 10% chance of rain. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. The day will start off sunny with barely any clouds. As the day wears on, the clouds will be on the increase. That’s when we could see maybe a brief shower by the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will still be warm and will reach the mid 80s.
Friday will have the best chance of rain for the week. Even then, it is not particularly high. I have those rain chances at only 20%. Northwest Louisiana poses a better chance of seeing any rain, while East Texas should remain dry. It will also be in the morning. Temperatures should be slightly cooler to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
This weekend will go back to abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. So, it will be beautiful! The only down side is that the temperatures will be a little warm. We will be back in the mid 80s for the day Saturday and Sunday.
The Gulf of Mexico remain very active and will only get more active this week. Tropical Storm Gamma is moving south and will slowly weaken over the next few days. It should make a loop around the Yucatan Peninsula then will be a remnant low by the end of the week. We will still be watching this closely if it re-strengthens though.
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and this will become Tropical Storm Delta later today. It will be moving to the northwest into the Gulf of Mexico and as it does, it will become a hurricane. It will head to the gulf coast near New Orleans, potentially making landfall as a category one or two. Maybe stronger. After landfall, it will weaken and will quickly move to the northeast. Things could still change with this system, so keep checking back in with your First Alert Weather Team.
Have a great Monday and a great week!
