Quiet start to the week with our eyes on the tropics

Tropical Depression 26 has formed and this will become Tropical Storm Delta later today. It will be moving to the northwest into the Gulf of Mexico and as it does, it will become a hurricane. It will head to the gulf coast near New Orleans, potentially making landfall as a category one or two. Maybe stronger. After landfall, it will weaken and will quickly move to the northeast. Things could still change with this system, so keep checking back in with your First Alert Weather Team.