President’s COVID treatment being studied at Willis-Knighton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — While at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump was given several things to treat his COVID-19 diagnosis, including Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy. It’s an experimental coronavirus treatment being studied at Willis-Knighton Health System.
To create the treatment, scientists selected two antibodies that best counteracted a version of the novel coronavirus in the lab, then copied them to make a treatment for COVID-19.
“The antibody has the ability to neutralize the virus, which means it stops the virus growth," said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, the principal investigator on the study at Willis-Knighton.
The experimental antibody treatment is given to outpatients with COVID-19, not their sickest patients, he said.
“We are not using this product on our inpatients. This is only designed to evaluate patients who have COVID infections who can be treated on an outpatient basis.”
The preliminary data are very encouraging, Bocchini said.
Regeneron released a completed analysis of its first patients involved in another clinical outpatient trial of its experimental antibody therapy a few days ago.
“The original presentation they gave of the 275 patients indicates that the product has been safe," Bocchini said. “There have been no serious adverse events consistent with the use of this medication.”
The clinical trial at Willis-Knighton started six weeks ago and currently has 61 patients enrolled. More patients are needed, Bocchini said.
Call Willis-Knighton Clinical Research at (318) 455-9730 to learn more about enrolling in the clinical trial at Willis-Knighton .
