Monday, October 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Oct. 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 168,512 total cases - 230 new cases
- 5,396 total deaths - 9 new deaths
- 547 patients in hospitals - increase of 29 patients
- 71 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 154,163 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases.
- 20% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Sunday, Oct. 4, LDH says 7,350 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,389,595.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
