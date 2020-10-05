Game wardens investigate alligator shot in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Rusk County are looking for information after an alligator was found shot.
According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the nine-foot alligator was found shot at the bridge over Bowles Creek on County Road 4194.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact game warden Kirk Clendening at 903-353-8646 or game warden Kirk Permenter at 903-646-4594. You can also contact Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-8477.
