Caddo middle school students transition to ‘modified’ traditional learning

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Middle school students across Caddo Parish flowed into classrooms throughout the district in higher volumes Monday, as Louisiana remains in ‘Phase 3’ of re-opening.
This is the first wave of students to begin the school district’s ‘modified’ traditional learning model, meaning, middle school students are now in the classroom Monday through Thursday and will learn remotely with the rest of the district Fridays.
Students still have the option of full-time virtual learning — though it is likely more students will choose to pivot back to a classroom setting.
“For us, this means we’re a little bit closer to a normal school year,” said Robin DeBusk, principal of Caddo Middle Magnet. “We really want all of our kids here, we love our kids and we want to see them.”
On Monday, lines of cars streamed from the parking lot of Caddo Middle Magnet, located in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood, to Line Avenue. Students were seen exiting vehicles wearing masks and being directed to the front of the building, which is a new hurdle in the age of the coronavirus.
“We’re looking at the morning and afternoon drop off and pick up just to make sure we can spread them out and to make sure they’re not in a certain area more than 15 minutes at a time,” explained DeBusk. “We’ve got a system where they walk down the right side of the hall to keep them moving.”
DeBusk added she and many of her teachers are anxious to leave ‘hybrid’ learning behind, when students, teachers and parents were mired by technological issues and a lack of interpersonal communication.
“We were trying to help kids with their technology issues and with the new learning platform, it’s harder to help someone remotely than it is someone right in front of you,” she explained.
At one point, according to Caddo Parish administrators, as much as 40 percent of the district’s students were learning remotely — one of the highest rates in the state.
High school students in Caddo Parish are on an identical path; these older students phase into this ‘modified’ traditional learning model on Monday, October 19.
Parents are asked to complete a survey, which indicates whether or not their child will return to in-person instruction and pivot from virtual learning, or continue full-time remote education.
