Bicyclist struck by hit and run driver; TTPD investigating
The victim was found lying in the street, injured. Police say an older red Honda coupe fled the scene. (Source: Raycom images)
By Alex Onken | October 5, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 1:37 PM

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A 51-year-old man is recovering after he was hit by a driver while riding his motorized bicycle on Sunday afternoon and police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers were called around noon on Sunday, Oct. 4 to Magnolia Street regarding a crash.

The victim was found lying in the street, injured. Police say an older red Honda coupe fled the scene.

Traffic investigators have determined that the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Magnolia Street when the red Honda turned left from West 38th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver apparently overcorrected during the turn and crossed into the southbound lane of Magnolia Street and into the path of the bicycle. During the crash, the victim was thrown into the windshield of the Honda before rolling off onto the street. The driver of the Honda did not stop and was last seen headed east toward North Stateline Avenue.
According to police, the victim has broken bones and numerous lacerations from the crash. He remains in the hospital.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident should have fresh damage on the driver’s side front hood and windshield.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

