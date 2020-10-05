Bicyclist struck by hit and run driver; TTPD investigating

Traffic investigators have determined that the victim was riding his bicycle southbound on Magnolia Street when the red Honda turned left from West 38th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver apparently overcorrected during the turn and crossed into the southbound lane of Magnolia Street and into the path of the bicycle. During the crash, the victim was thrown into the windshield of the Honda before rolling off onto the street. The driver of the Honda did not stop and was last seen headed east toward North Stateline Avenue.

Texarkana Texas Police Department