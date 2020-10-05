Bicyclist struck by hit and run driver; TTPD investigating

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A 51-year-old man is recovering after he was hit by a driver while riding his motorized bicycle on Sunday afternoon and police are searching for the person responsible.
Officers were called around noon on Sunday, Oct. 4 to Magnolia Street regarding a crash.
The victim was found lying in the street, injured. Police say an older red Honda coupe fled the scene.
According to police, the victim has broken bones and numerous lacerations from the crash. He remains in the hospital.
Police say the vehicle involved in the incident should have fresh damage on the driver’s side front hood and windshield.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.
