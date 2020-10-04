One man dead in DeSoto Parish shooting

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Gabe Street in Mansfield around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 4.
Deputies found evidence of a shooting at the scene on Gabe Street.
Around 11 that morning, a body was found on a well site south of Mansfield.
According to DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s deputies, an investigation determined the body found was the victim of the earlier shooting.
The victim was identified as Demarcus Lewis, 26, of Mansfield.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.