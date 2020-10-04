Mother of slain teen demands justice

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — For more than a month, Carisa Coleman has been begging for answers about the fatal shooting of her son.
On Sunday, she said she never will give up on getting justice for 19-year-old Roderick.
“This hurt that I’m feeling for the loss of my son, it won’t even allow me to be angry. It hurts so bad.”
Coleman said she’s heard rumors that someone shot their gun into the air at a large kickback that night, causing others to start firing their own weapons.
“If you have [a gun] for protection and don’t have a target, then why you shooting [your gun?]” Coleman asked.
Police still have no solid leads for a suspect in her son’s death, she said.
“I’m tired of the he say, she say. I want the truth.”
Roderick’s older sister, Shaterrica Coleman, said she does not think people wanted to kill him. “I just know my brother wasn’t a target because he was humble, he was funny, he was loving.”
Roderick “Poo-Man” Coleman was fatally shot Aug. 23 while he was at “large gathering,” according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said that they arrived at the Plain Dealing residence where Roderick Coleman was shot about 1 a.m. and that there were “some 100 or so people” at the get-together.
“If you’ve seen anything, heard anything, I just want you to speak out,” Carisa Coleman said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips website. People with iOS devices also can download the free P3 Tips app from the App Store.
