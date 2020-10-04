LSU climbs 3 spots in AP Top 25 after win; Louisiana-Lafayette re-enters both polls at No. 23

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU climbed to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while moving up just one spot in the Coaches Poll after a convincing win over Vanderbilt and Louisiana-Lafayette is No. 23 in both of the major polls.
What a difference a week makes? The Tigers undoubtedly felt much better about themselves leaving the stadium Saturday night in Nashville than they did a week ago when Death Valley was in shock over that loss to Mississippi State.
The Tigers went on a 41-7 rout of the Commodores for their first win of the 2020 season and the first of Myles Brennan’s career as a starter.
Oklahoma, Mississippi State, UCF, Pitt, and Memphis all dropped out of the AP Top 25. It was the first time since September 2016 that the Sooners were not ranked.
- Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
- Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
- Georgia (2-0)
- Florida (2-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Miami (3-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Auburn (1-1)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- BYU (3-0)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- LSU (1-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- Texas (1-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Iowa State (2-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
- Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
- Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
- Georgia (2-0)
- Florida (2-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Miami (3-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- Auburn (1-1)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- BYU (3-0)
- LSU (1-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Texas (1-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Iowa State (2-1)
- UCF (2-1)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.