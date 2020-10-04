LSU climbs 3 spots in AP Top 25 after win; Louisiana-Lafayette re-enters both polls at No. 23

Myles Brennan during the second half of a game between LSU and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | October 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:36 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU climbed to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while moving up just one spot in the Coaches Poll after a convincing win over Vanderbilt and Louisiana-Lafayette is No. 23 in both of the major polls.

What a difference a week makes? The Tigers undoubtedly felt much better about themselves leaving the stadium Saturday night in Nashville than they did a week ago when Death Valley was in shock over that loss to Mississippi State.

The Tigers went on a 41-7 rout of the Commodores for their first win of the 2020 season and the first of Myles Brennan’s career as a starter.

Oklahoma, Mississippi State, UCF, Pitt, and Memphis all dropped out of the AP Top 25. It was the first time since September 2016 that the Sooners were not ranked.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. North Carolina (1-0)
  9. Penn State (0-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Tennessee (2-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (0-0)
  17. LSU (1-1)
  18. SMU (4-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  20. Michigan (0-0)
  21. Texas A&M (1-1)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. Minnesota (0-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. North Carolina (1-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Tennessee (2-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. LSU (1-1)
  17. Oregon (0-0)
  18. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  19. Michigan (0-0)
  20. Texas A&M (1-1)
  21. SMU (4-0)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. UCF (2-1)

