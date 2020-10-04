Five EBR schools to close Monday as teachers plan walkout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed Monday, Oct. 5 as teachers plan a walkout.
Belaire High, Brookstown Middle, Glen Oaks Park Elementary, Park Forest Elementary, and Park Forest Middle will be closed Monday. The schools will be required to make up the lost time.
“Due to the amount of school-based employees requesting leave tomorrow at specific sites, the district is announcing school closures. In order to create safe social distancing, adequate staffing must be provided. The district recognizes this is an inconvenience to our families of these [five] schools, however, we must continue to prioritize the safety of all children,” EBR Schools said in a press release.
The district will evaluate the school calendar and announce make up days at a later time.
All other district sites are scheduled to be open for normal operations Monday.
