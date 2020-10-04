DeSoto: Murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A man suspected of killing a DeSoto Parish resident should be considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities say.
DeSoto sheriff’s investigators have obtained a warrant to arrest 41-year-old Douglas Thomas, of Mansfield, on a charge of second-degree murder, says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 200 pounds and last was seen driving a light blue 2006 Lexus SUV bearing Louisiana license plate 303DRZ.
He is suspected of fatally shooting 26-year-old Demarcus Lewis, of Mansfield.
Investigators found evidence of a shooting about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Gabe Street in Mansfield. Then about 11 the same morning, Lewis’s body was found at a well site south of Mansfield.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Thomas to call 911 or call the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
