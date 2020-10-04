Cleveland Browns survive in Dallas, 49-38

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After three quarters the Browns had built a commanding 41-14 lead. The thing about football is, you’ve got to play four.
Watch 5th Qtr. below.
Dak Prescott lead the Cowboys on a wild rally that nearly saw them tie the game. Dallas scored three touchdowns and converted three two-point conversions to trim the lead to 41-38.
Tony Pollard scored on a three yard touchdown run, then Prescott hit Ezekiel Elliott for the two-point conversion. On their next drive Dalton Schultz got free in the Browns secondary and hauled in a 26 yard touchdown, Prescott would rumble in for the two-point conversion and it was a 41-31 game.
The Browns had a chance on their next drive, Odell Beckham, Jr. broke free on third down, but Baker Mayfield over threw him. After the punt Dallas scored again. CeeDee Lamb caught a five yard touchdown and Cooper would score the two-point conversion on the end around to make it 41-31.
The Browns offense would finally respond. On their first play, Beckham, Jr. took an end-around and ran 50 yards through the Dallas defense for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but rolled forward into the end zone where Cleveland recovered it for a two-point conversion of their own.
Prescott would lead another drive, but with 1:42 left in the game Denzel Ward intercepted a pass at the three yard line. Prescott completed 41 of 58 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield was effective, 19 of 30 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the Browns did most of their damage on the ground. Despite losing Nick Chubb to a first quarter knee injury, they ran for 307 yards as a team on 40 carries. De’Ernest Johnson lead them with 95 yards on 13 carries. Beckham, Jr ran for 73 on two touches, Kareem Hunt had 11 carries for 71 yards and two scores. Chubb had 43 yards on six carries before going down.
Beckham, Jr. finished the day with three touchdowns. Two came through the air on his five catches for 81 yards.
Before the craziness of the fourth quarter, the day belonged to the Browns. They lead by 27 after the third quarter.
Hunt scored his second touchdown of the game at the 10:51 mark of the quarter to push the lead to 38-14. Cody Parkey hit a 44 yard field goal later in the quarter.
The Browns once trailed 14-7 but 34 unanswered points completely tilted the game.
Turnovers were the story of the second quarter. The Browns forced two of them and turned both into touchdowns.
Andrew Sendejo, who appeared to get burned earlier in the game for a Dallas touchdown, ripped the ball from Ezekiel Elliott after a long run and Vincent Taylor secured it at the Browns 49 yard line. Six plays later Hunt crashed in from the two yard line for a 28-14 lead.
Earlier in the quarter Myles Garrett created a turnover with his second sack of the day, it was a strip sack of Dak Prescott to set the Browns up on the Dallas 34 yard line. It took four plays to score, a Mayfield to Austin Hooper touchdown pass.
Right before the half Parkey drilled a 37-yard field goal for a 31-14 lead.
Late in the first quarter the Browns offense took a big hit. Nick Chubb went down after a defender rolled up on him. Chubb went to the turf and was grabbing at his right lower leg. He eventually came off the field and walked to the locker room without assistance. The team is called it a knee injury and listed his return as questionable.
Before the Chubb injury, Prescott had been the story of the first quarter. He finished the quarter at 10 of 11 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His second scoring pass was in impressive needle-threader to Amari Cooper on 4th and 2, it went for a 20 yard touchdown. Prescott fit the throw in between two defenders.
Both teams hit big pass plays for touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Browns struck first with a trick play. After Jarvis Landry took a pitch from Nick Chubb on a reverse, Landry took to the air. He fired a 37-yard strike to Odell Beckham, Jr. for the first touchdown of the day.
Moments later the Cowboys had an answer. Rookie Cee Dee Lamb was running wide open down the middle of the field and Dak Prescott hit him for a 43 yard touchdown.
The Browns are looking to do something on Sunday that they have not done in nearly two decades, begin a year 3-1. The Butch Davis-lead 2001 Browns were the last team to do it.
Dallas is off to a 1-2 start, and many would say they are fortunate to not be 0-3. The Cowboys lone win came in Week 2 against Atlanta when Falcons special teams players seemingly forgot to recover an onside kick. Dallas took advantage of that gift and went on to win the game.
Both Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett are from the state of Texas and both have played at AT&T Stadium before. Mayfield is from Austin, but Garrett is from Arlington, where AT&T Stadium is located. They will have family and friends at the game.
The Browns have won two straight after getting dumped 38-6 in the opener against Baltimore. Kick off is set for 1:00.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.