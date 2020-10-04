Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for the following roads in the DeRidder area:
- Charles Duttry
- Woodland
- East Pleasant Hill
- Pleasant Hill
- Granberry
- Harper Valley
- Wardle
- Jack Hines
- Fireside
- Blue Bird
- Jessie Johnson
- Herbert Thigpen
- Ed Jeans Road
- Patrice Circle
- Michael
- Terry Fowler
- Herman Carnley
- Morris
- Tabernacle
- Robert Ford
- Alford
- Wren
- Martin
- Lee Nichols
- Franklin
- Calvin Harper
- Melody Lane
- Pleasant Lane
- Pecan Avenue
- Magnolia Drive
- Dogwood Trail North
- Oak Avenue
- Pine Street
- Beau Chene
- those between 3014 and 3753 HWY 171
