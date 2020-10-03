Texarkana Texas police searching for missing man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Charlie Lambert?
Texarkana Texas Police Department say Charlie Lambert, 71, was last seen Thursday, October 1, around 7:30 p.m. leaving his daughter’s apartment on College Drive.
Lambert’s daughter has not seen him since, and he has not gone to his Waldo, Ark. home.
He drives a black 2008 Chrysler 300 with Arkansas plate 189-WOI.
Police believe he showed up to a house in Wamba, Texas, on Friday, October 2, honking his horn and asking directions.
Texarkana Police Department urges anyone who sees Lambert or his car to call 911 or contact the police department at (903) 798-3116.
