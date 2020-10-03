Preparing for the “Twin-demic”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With flu season on its way, experts say it’s time for people to start protecting themselves from both COVID-19 and the flu.
Dr. Richard Pan, pediatrician and California state Senator (D), said he thinks it is best practice to wash hands frequently, social distance, wear masks and get the flu vaccine as early as possible.
Pan said “You are twice as likely to die" if you contract COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, according to preliminary data.
“What we know about COVID, which is the brand new virus, is it’s much more serious than the flu,” Pan explained. “However, the flu, itself, is very serious. When the two come together, it’s even more serious."
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention estimated 34,200 deaths caused by the flu in the U.S. As of Saturday, the CDC has estimated 208,118 deaths caused by COVID-19 since March.
Pan said it is difficult to tell what effects the flu will have on people who previously recovered from COVID-19.
“We just don’t know, because this hasn’t happened before,” Pan said.
He said he would advise everyone to get a flu shot, especially since there is not a vaccine for COVID-19 yet.
“Even if they’re approved, it’s going to take time to produce more, it’s going to take time to distribute it,” Pan said.
He also noted vaccines for children will take even longer.
