Cool and calm weekend in the ArkLaTex

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This weekend will be wonderful with fall temperatures and conditions sticking around. Enjoy cool mornings this weekend with warm afternoons and sunshine.
Today: A chilly morning but we’ll warm into the upper 70s to low 80s for highs this afternoon under mostly sunny skies! Areas further north will see more cloud cover as the cold front inches closer to our neck of the woods.
Evening: around dinner time temperatures will fall back to the low and mid 70s and eventually mid 60s late in the evening. Mostly clear skies for areas near I-20 and south. To the north, the I-30 corridor will have a cold front moving through that may spark a few showers or storms. Right now, chances are only around 20%.
Overnight The cold front will continue to slide through the ArkLaTex and exit the region Sunday evening. Rain chances for areas south of I-30 will remain around 20%. Temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 50s.
Sunday: If you’re headed out the door early, it will be chilly once again with temperatures in the 50s once again. We’ll warm back up into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a 5-10mph northwest wind.
Work week: The 70s will not last forever unfortunately, but it’s still going to be a very nice week as temperatures warm into the low and mid 80s for highs during the work week. Thankfully the sunshine and dry weather will stick around.
Tropics: Tropical Storm Gamma will make landfall in the Yucatan peninsula today and then stay far south in the Gulf of Mexico through the next few days before heading into Mexico. We’re also watching a tropical wave headed towards the Caribbean with a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days or so. We’ll keep you alert to where that is headed.
Have a great weekend. Happy Mean Girls Day.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
