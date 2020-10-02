Two arrested and charged with animal cruelty

Texarkana, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Animal Control Division is investigating two individuals for suspected animal cruelty in Texarkana, Texas.
Janice Cole, 59, and Raymond Cole, 72, were arrested Wednesday, Sept. 30, and charged with 11 counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (class A misdemeanor) and one count of Tampering with Evidence (third degree felony).
Both suspects are being held in the Bi-State Jail, with a total bond for each set at $250,000.
If anyone has information about this case, please call (903) 798-3535.
