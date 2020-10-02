Three arrested in Greenwood drug investigation

By Kaitlyn Gibson | October 2, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:36 PM

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force arrested three individuals during a drug investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Chad Feazell, 42, of Greenwood, Mischa Early, 42, of Coppell, Texas, and Ceazar Love, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 marijuana and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

Chad Feazell, 42, of Greenwood, La. mugshot. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Early and Love are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mischa Janelle Early, 42, of Coppell, Texas, mugshot. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
Ceazer Love, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, mugshot. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The task force seized 23 jars of marijuana, THC wax, digital scales, a heat sealer with packaging material, four firearms, four dosage units of suspected Carisoprodol, and $4,123 in cash during a search of the Greenwood apartment.

