Three arrested in Greenwood drug investigation

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force arrested three individuals during a drug investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Chad Feazell, 42, of Greenwood, Mischa Early, 42, of Coppell, Texas, and Ceazar Love, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 marijuana and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance (CDS).
Early and Love are also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The task force seized 23 jars of marijuana, THC wax, digital scales, a heat sealer with packaging material, four firearms, four dosage units of suspected Carisoprodol, and $4,123 in cash during a search of the Greenwood apartment.
