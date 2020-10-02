Shreveport double homicide suspect in custody in Missouri

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KSLA) - A suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of two men is now in custody.
Stanley R. Goldsby Jr., 33, of Shreveport was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop in Missouri on Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post.
Goldsby is wanted in the shooting deaths of LaDarrien Taylor and Denzel Taylor.
He is currently being held in the Cass County County Jail with a $350,000 cash bond.
