Louisiana State Police unit rear-ends, kills 2 while responding to crash in Monroe

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Two backseat passengers in a car died after a Louisiana State Police (LSP) unit rear-ended them in Monroe, Louisiana.
An LSP spokesperson said the unit was responding to another crash at the time of the collision, which pushed the other vehicle into a metal pole.
Information released by LSP says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, October 1, on U.S. Hwy 165. It also says the driver and front-seat passenger had moderate injuries treated at the hospital.
The names of everyone involved in the crash were withheld. The number of troopers traveling in the unit and whether they sustained any injuries was also not disclosed.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated, according to LSP.
