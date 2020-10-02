Great weekend as our next cold front arrives Sunday

This weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in during the morning. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at only 20%. Near the I-30 corridor has a better chance for some showers and may be a thunderstorm. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running, but Sunday won’t be too bad for most either.