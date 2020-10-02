Great weekend as our next cold front arrives Sunday

(KSLA) - The weather will be fantastic for this weekend! There is a cold front arriving Sunday, and might bring a couple showers. It will still be great weather to enjoy outside!
This evening will be beautiful! There will not be any clouds around and there will not be any rain. Temperatures will be nice and cool, especially after sunset. If you stay out late, you may need a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening. It will be great weather as we close out the work week.
Tonight will be on the cool side. Temperatures will be falling back down to the upper 40s and lower 50s. So, it will be almost chilly as we start the day on Saturday. If you are one of those early risers, you may need a jacket in the morning. It will also be nice and clear overnight with no rain on the way.
This weekend, great once again! Saturday will have temperatures in the 70s, lots of sunshine, and no chance of rain! Plus the humidity will continue to be low. Sunday however, may have a few showers that enter the ArkLaTex. Another cold front will be moving in during the morning. I would expect some rain, but not a washout. I have the rain chances at only 20%. Near the I-30 corridor has a better chance for some showers and may be a thunderstorm. Saturday is the better day to be outside or do any errand running, but Sunday won’t be too bad for most either.
After the front passes Sunday, we will go back to cool and dry weather as we start off next week. There will be abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be back down to the mid 70s in the Monday afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday are showing signs of heating back up. Temperatures will likely return to the 80s by the middle of next week as the upper-level pattern tries to flip. That means we will get a ridge of high pressure over the southeast region. Therefore, cold fronts will be less likely to move southward over the ArkLaTex. So, temperatures will warm back up. The good news is that the rain looks to stay away.
It was nice while it lasted, but now the tropics are back up and running. Tropical Depression 25 has formed Friday morning. This will likely become Tropical Storm Gamma by Saturday morning or afternoon. So far, the forecast calls for the storm to move around the Yucatan peninsula then will move south to the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm should not move to the northern gulf coast, but we will let you know if that is expected to change.
There is also a second tropical wave that is heading into the Caribbean. It has a 10-40% chance to develop as of now. So far, there still looks to be no threat to the northern gulf coast from this system.
Have a great weekend everyone!
