The Good Stuff: Matthew’s big favor

HAUGHTON, La (KSLA) - It is a big week for Haughton High School senior Matthew Martin.
“In case you didn’t know, my birthday is on September 29th,” Matthew mentioned in a video sent to KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner a couple of weeks ago by one of his teachers.
“Maybe you and KSLA can do something real special for me and give me the best birthday present ever,” Matthew continued in the video.
Teachers Robin Iman and Lacey Shelton forwarded the video to Doug to let him know that Matthew chose him when asked who has had a big impact on his life.
Doug first met Matthew in 2018 while reporting on a story for The Good Stuff.
Matthew and other students with special needs were being honored at their school’s pep rally for being that week’s ‘Haughton’s Heroes'. Each week during the football season, the school honors the students as a way of displaying their inclusiveness to all students.
Doug wasn’t about to let Matthew down, so he took to Facebook to ask viewers a big favor.
“Do me favor, send this cool cat a birthday card,” expressed Doug with hopes at least a handful of viewers would send cards to Matthew.
Then the morning of Matthew’s birthday, Doug made a Facetime call to wish him a happy birthday.
“Look at all those cards,” exclaimed Doug when Matthew held up cards that he had received from Louisiana, Texas, and even Wisconsin.
Matthew was extremely grateful for everyone who made the extra effort on his special day.
“Here’s a special shoutout to those who gave me those card,” bragged Matthew in a recent video on his YouTube page.
