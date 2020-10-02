Missing Sabine woman seen on store surveillance video

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Taylor Nichole Nichols last was seen Friday, Sept. 18 at a Walmart store in Many, La.
According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, detectives have recently reviewed video footage from the Walmart that shows Nichols outside of the store.
At around 7:30 p.m., surveillance shows Nichols park her vehicle, enter the store for a short time, then exit and walk back to her vehicle and walk away towards the south exit of the parking lot.
Nichol’s ID was found in the field between Walmart and Patrick-Miller Tractor Co.
Her vehicle was transferred to a detention center to be processed for possible evidence. Detectives have also reviewed surveillance footage from all surrounding business that revealed no further evidence.
Nichol’s cell phone records have shown no activity since the night on Sept. 18.
Detectives have been in contact with acquaintances of Nichol’s and are following leads based on those interviews.
Detectives have also been in contact with other law enforcement agencies in the state, including the FBI Shreveport Office and ROCIC RISS Center.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Sabine Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241 or message their Facebook page. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511.
