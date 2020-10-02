Caregiver arrested for stealing from 92-year-old

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A sitter for the elderly has been arrested on charges of forgery and exploitation of the infirmed.
Conchetta Law, 44, from Longview, Texas, stole $8,900 from a 92-year-old woman she cared for.
According to detectives, Law was employed as a caregiver in Shreveport between October 2019 and May 2020. During this time, she stole and forged checks from the victim’s bank account to pay her own bills.
Law was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday, October 1.
