Beautiful finish to the week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking a beautiful finish to the work for the ArkLaTex as clear skies and cooler temperatures should dominate the region behind the cold front that came through yesterday. As we move through the weekend we are expecting more amazing weather on Saturday before another cold front moves through the region on Sunday. While northern parts of the region could see showers most of us should stay dry. Looking ahead to next week we watching for a slow rebound into your temperatures into the mid 80s by the middle of the week.