Beautiful finish to the week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking a beautiful finish to the work for the ArkLaTex as clear skies and cooler temperatures should dominate the region behind the cold front that came through yesterday. As we move through the weekend we are expecting more amazing weather on Saturday before another cold front moves through the region on Sunday. While northern parts of the region could see showers most of us should stay dry. Looking ahead to next week we watching for a slow rebound into your temperatures into the mid 80s by the middle of the week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need is a light jacket and a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting a beautiful day for the region. Temperatures this morning will be on the cool side with temperatures in the low 50s before rising into the low 70s this afternoon. Sunshine should dominate, but don’t be surprised to see some haze due to wildfires out west.
Moving into your weekend we are tracking a picture perfect Saturday with blue sky, comfortable temperatures, and no real humidity to speak of. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. On Sunday we are tracking another cold front that will be moving through the region during the morning hours. Sunday will really be our only chance to see any shower activity and that will most likely be across the I-30 corridor. In Shreveport you really should only expect some cloud cover during the morning hours.
Looking ahead to next week we are expecting a slow warming trend for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s, but by the middle of next week high temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 80s as a ridge of high pressure will be building in across the south.
In the tropics we are watching a tropical wave in the northwest Caribbean Sea that is very likely to develop our next tropical system. The wave is currently forecast to slowly move into the southern Gulf of Mexico, and while it doesn’t pose any risk right now to the ArkLaTex it will need to be watched.
In the meantime, enjoy this amazing weather! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
