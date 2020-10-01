Woman arrested after stealing medic unit from hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Shreveport fire Chief Wolverton, video footage shows a woman stole medic unit 5 from Ochsner’s hospital at approximately 8:40 p.m.
Due to all medic units having a locator, the hospital was able to give the information on the vehicle’s location to the Shreveport Police Department.
Police were able to locate the unit and blocked the woman in on the 6500 block of Canal Boulevard at Sunnybrook Street.
Officials say there was no damage done to the unit and no supplies were taken. The unit is currently back in service.
The woman is in police custody.
