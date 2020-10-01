SPD seeking information on theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a man accused of committing theft.
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 7400 block of Line Avenue on reports of a man committing theft.
The incident was captured on the store’s surveillance equipment, allowing officers to extract an image of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips. Please provide CAD # 20-151884 with your tip.
