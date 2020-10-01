Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding missing child

Ellisia was ordered into Child Protective Services custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18, 2020. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal – 20, of Kilgore. The mother and child are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage area. Allie O’Neal may be driving a white Chevy truck with Colorado plates 639 UKD or a Silver Camry with Texas plates NCN 7692.