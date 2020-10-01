Shreveport Officers Association disappointed in city council’s police pay raise proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During Shreveport City Council’s Public Safety committee meeting Thursday, the council proposed a 4% raise for police, fire and city marshals.
“City Council has let us down,” Shreveport Police Officers Association President, Dr. Michael Carter says. “Councilman Grayson Boucher refuses to address the crime problem in the city.”
District D Councilman Grayson Boucher is the chairman of the Public Safety committee.
Carter says the union has submitted a minimal retention plan that Councilman Boucher would not sponsor. He stressed that District D Councilwoman LeVette Fuller understands the needs of the police department.
Councilman Boucher expressed how the 4% raise would also allow the department to hire the 40 officers that Chief Ben Raymond wants for the force. He add that a higher raise would not allow those hires.
City Council will vote on the proposed 4% raise at their next council meeting on October 13th.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.