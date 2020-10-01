Shreveport man found guilty of 2017 slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo District Court, a Shreveport man was found guilty of a 2017 homicide on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Furlonzo Renandez Moran, 29, was found guilty by a six-man/six-woman jury for the December 4, 2017 slaying of Samuel James Johns, 34.
Johns was found dead in the front yard of a residence in the 2000 block of Talbot Street after being shot 11 times, seven of which were to his back.
Moran claimed self-defense and officials found a firearm near John’s body. However, the 11 shell casings found at the scene came from Moran’s .45-caliber Glock.
Moran now faces a mandatory life sentence which will be formally sentenced when he returns to Judge Tutt’s court on Nov. 9, 2020.
