Shocking videos lead to arrest of 'Sons of Guns’ reality show star

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kris Ford, who starred on the reality TV show “Sons of Guns,” has been charged with domestic abuse battery after multiple videos allegedly show him pushing, slapping, and choking a woman while threatening her life.
“I’ll kill you this morning,” Ford tells the woman as he’s sitting on top of her and holding her down.
Ford becomes angrier as the woman tries to get him off of her, as this transcript shows:
FORD: “You want to play that game? WOMAN: Let me go!”
FORD: “You want to play that game? Want to trade licks?WOMAN: I’m trying to make you let me go!”
FORD: “You f*cking bitch.In another video, Ford is seen slapping the woman with his open hand.”
“You’re not moving fast enough for me,” he yells as he slaps the woman across her face. “Get the f*ck away from me,” he tells her.
As the woman continues to sob, Ford is seen grabbing her by her arm and spanking her on the butt.
“You stupid f*cking bitch,” he says. “You’re not moving fast enough.”
The abuse was captured by a security camera mounted to the ceiling of the room where the incidents took place.
When East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Ford last week, they noted the victim had a bruise on her head and small marks on her neck.
“The Victim provided footage of the Defendant grabbing the back of her neck and shaking her,” arrest documents say.
Deputies say Ford admitted he got into an argument with the victim about a female friend of his.
“He further advised that she was screaming at him and that he grabbed her by the neck, not to choke her, but to spank her,” the arrest document says.
Ford was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail last Friday, Sept. 26, and released that same day after posting a $7,000 bond, records show.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Sept. 30 both Ford and his attorney declined to comment.
