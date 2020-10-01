SFD fights residential fire on St. Claire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battled a two-story house fire just before 5:30 p.m. on St. Claire Street in the Pine Forest area.
Fire fighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze, with as many as 16 units on the scene at one point.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, the home received significant damage.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
